FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Cut by Analyst

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nevro by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 231.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nevro by 414.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nevro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 510,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.