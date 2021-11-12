FY2021 EPS Estimates for Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Cut by Analyst

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Legrand in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

LGRVF opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. Legrand has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

