FY2021 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPK. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

HPK opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

