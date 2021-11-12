FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Lowered by Analyst

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.75 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARR. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

