FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Issued By National Bank Financial

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.83.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$187.61 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$88.24 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$148.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.01 billion and a PE ratio of 56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 45.13%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

