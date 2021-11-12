FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.10) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.30). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $23.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

