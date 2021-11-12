FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

METC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

