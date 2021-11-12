FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Issued By Wedbush

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.03). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

