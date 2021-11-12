FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Coinbase Global, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Shares of COIN opened at $336.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.64 and a 200 day moving average of $258.11. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.