FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Issued By KeyCorp

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

