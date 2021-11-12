FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $154,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 118.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

