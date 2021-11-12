FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

