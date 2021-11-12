FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of FVCB stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.