Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 3,817 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

REPL stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.