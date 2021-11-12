Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

