FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $8.44. FTC Solar shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 14,382 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 275,445 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

