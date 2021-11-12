FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11. 95,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

