FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,940 shares of company stock worth $412,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

