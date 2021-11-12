FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading 1.2% Higher

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70). 197,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 230,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.88. The company has a market cap of £312.84 million and a PE ratio of 22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

