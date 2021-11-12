Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $37,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $2,037,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $33,688,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

