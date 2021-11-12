Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.84 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,340 shares of company stock worth $1,836,128. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

