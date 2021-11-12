Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Price Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) rose 7.8% on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Franklin Covey traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $706.29 million, a PE ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

