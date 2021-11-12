Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 602,380 shares.The stock last traded at $146.77 and had previously closed at $145.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.