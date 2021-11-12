Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $60,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $107.69 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $108.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.