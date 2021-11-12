Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.98.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.