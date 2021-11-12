Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.13.

FVI traded down C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.28. 3,321,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,663. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

