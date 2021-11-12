Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

FSM opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

