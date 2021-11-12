Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.
FSM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,113. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.