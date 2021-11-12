Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

FSM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,113. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

