Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Formula One Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

FWONA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,214. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

