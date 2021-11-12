Ford Motor (F) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Ford Motor had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

10/20/2021 – Ford Motor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 299,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 468,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 805,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

