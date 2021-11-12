Folgory Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48,678.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $48,678.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00223340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00090399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

