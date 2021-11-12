Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,565.02% and a negative return on equity of 140.74%.

Shares of FHTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 20,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.