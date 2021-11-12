Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,565.02% and a negative return on equity of 140.74%.
Shares of FHTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 20,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.