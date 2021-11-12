FOAM (FOAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40,492.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $40,492.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00225892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

