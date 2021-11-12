FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0950 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $26.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00052690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00224598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00089469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.