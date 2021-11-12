Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.260 EPS.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,771. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.