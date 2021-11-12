Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 99,494 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,425,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,138 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 857,874 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,617,000 after purchasing an additional 543,751 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares during the period.

SPSB opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

