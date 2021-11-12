Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

