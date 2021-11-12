Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 707.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,533 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

