Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 309.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 836,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 638,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,588 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 446,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

