Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWP. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

