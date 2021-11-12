Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $129.27 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $73.44 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

