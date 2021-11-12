FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.27.

FLT stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $237.69 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

