Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $161.00, but opened at $184.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $190.74, with a volume of 49,030 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.24.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

