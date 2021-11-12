Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Fiverr International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FVRR traded up $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.16. 1,194,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day moving average is $197.24. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $152.27 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

