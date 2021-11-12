Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fiserv and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 8.23% 11.01% 4.77% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.44 $958.00 million $1.93 51.77 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fiserv and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 5 15 0 2.75 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiserv presently has a consensus target price of $128.06, suggesting a potential upside of 28.16%. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Summary

Fiserv beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

