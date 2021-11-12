FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Acquires 148 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 170 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).
Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.04 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.43.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
