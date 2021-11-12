FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Acquires 148 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 170 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.04 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95 ($1.24).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

