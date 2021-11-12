First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

