First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MCEF)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEF opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.