First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $25.79 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

