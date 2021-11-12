First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 251,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $31.32 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

