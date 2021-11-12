First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 51,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

